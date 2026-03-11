Tehran vows revenge for Israeli strike on national bank

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Wednesday that one of the country’s oldest banks was targeted in the joint US-Israeli war on Iran, vowing Tehran’s revenge for what he described as a “heinous crime.”

In a post on X, Araghchi noted that Iran’s national infrastructure is under attack, highlighting the bank, which was full of staff. The employees were ‘’laboring to ensure Iranians have food on the table ahead of our New Year,” he added.

Iran's national infrastructure is under attack. This time, a branch of my country's oldest bank was bombed while full of employees. They were laboring to ensure Iranians have food on the table ahead of our New Year.Our Powerful Armed Forces will exact retribution for this crime — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 11, 2026

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to strike Israeli and US economic institutions across the Middle East, urging civilians to stay at least one kilometer away from banks and financial centers.

A spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters clarified that the warning followed an Israeli strike on the Iranian bank, and the attack “gives us the right to respond against Israeli and American economic institutions.”