Iran launches 40th wave of Middle East attacks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched on Wednesday the 40th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting sites across Israel and several US military facilities in the region.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, reported that the operation combined drones and missiles, including Qader, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, and Fattah.

The missiles were aimed at locations in Tel Aviv and other areas across Israel, including Jerusalem and Haifa. The statement also referred to US military facilities in the region, including Al-Azraq in Jordan and Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia.

Several Gulf States confirmed intercepting missiles and drones that targeted their territories, identifying Iran as the source. The Qatari Defense Ministry indicated that its air defenses intercepted eight Iranian ballistic missiles along with several drones, while one missile landed in an uninhabited area.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense neutralized a drone in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. Meanwhile, in Kuwait, the army asserted that its air defense systems were responding to hostile missile and drone attacks.