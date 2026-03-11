UN Security Council demands Iran halt attacks on Gulf states

Shafaq News- New York

The UN Security Council on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for Iran to immediately halt its attacks on Gulf states, saying they breach international law and pose a "serious threat to international peace and security."

The resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions,"demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan."

China and Russia, two of Iran’s close allies, abstained from the vote, allowing it to be approved without them using their powerful veto to block it.

Since the war started on 28 February, Iran has repeatedly targeted countries across the Gulf. Tehran says it targets US military assets in the region.

The resolution also condemns actions by Tehran that could interfere with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil and LNG coming from the Gulf. Meanwhile, US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran weren’t mentioned in the resolution.