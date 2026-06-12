Israeli military claims deaths of 10 Hezbollah field commanders

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military on Friday announced killing more than 10 Hezbollah field commanders across Lebanon, who had taken part in operations against Israeli troops.

The army identified Nasser al-Hajj Salameh, commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit, as well as Mahdi Bazi and Ashraf Salloum, who later assumed the position. The military also said it killed Nasser Choukeir, commander of “the Shaqif sector,” and his successor, Ahmad Siblini, within less than 12 hours.

🔴ELIMINATED: 10+ Hezbollah field commanders and their successors.Among the eliminated commanders was the commander of the Nasser Unit, Hajj Salameh and his two successors, Mahdi Bazzi and Ashraf Salloum.In addition, the IDF eliminated the commander of the Shaqif Sector,… pic.twitter.com/lS8AokpCii — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 12, 2026

Earlier today, airstrikes and artillery fire struck multiple towns in Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoundistricts.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah carried out attacks against Israeli forces, targeting artillery positions, troop and vehicle concentrations, and a military site using suicide drones, rockets, and artillery. The group also intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile in Nabatiyeh district, forcing it to retreat.