Netanyahu warns new Syrian leadership against allowing Iranian presence

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the new Syrian leadership against allowing Iran to establish a foothold or transfer weapons to Hezbollah, vowing to respond forcefully, as reported by Arab media.

"We seek to establish relations with the new regime in Syria," Netanyahu said, adding, "We intend to prevent any threat emanating from Syria." He also mentioned that he had authorized the air force to target the strategic capabilities of the Syrian military.

Earlier today, Israeli Army Radio reported that the military had "destroyed 70% - 80% of the former Syrian regime's military capabilities" and had "completed the primary phase of dismantling the Syrian army's strategic assets."

Moreover, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced that the Israeli military had conducted approximately 250 airstrikes across Syria since the fall of President Bashar Al-Assad two days ago, "destroying key military sites" in the country.