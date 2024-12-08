Israel declares Syrian front, seizes Golan buffer zone

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced that Syria has become the fourth front for the Israeli army.

Halevi stated that the Israeli army is now engaged on multiple fronts, including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and "starting tonight, Syria," according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

Earlier in the evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had ordered the Israeli army to "seize" the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, where UN forces are stationed. This move comes in the wake of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall, indicating the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria regarding the Golan Heights.

He described the fall of Al-Assad as a "historic day in the Middle East," welcoming the disintegration of the "central link in the axis of evil" led by Iran. Netanyahu asserted that this outcome is a "direct result of the strikes we directed at Iran and Hezbollah, Al-Assad's main supporters," which triggered a chain of reactions throughout the Middle East "among those seeking liberation from oppressive regimes."

The 1974 disengagement agreement was signed between Syria and Israel under UN auspices, with support from the Soviet Union and the United States, to end the escalation following the October 1973 war. The agreement stipulated a ceasefire and the delineation of military positions for both sides. A buffer zone was established under UN supervision to monitor compliance, with demilitarized zones extending 20 kilometers on each side and a prohibition on deploying SAM missile batteries within 25 kilometers of the front lines.