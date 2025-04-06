Netanyahu's gamble explodes: Rockets and political revolt rock Israel

Shafaq News/ Deepening political divisions over Israel’s handling of the Gaza war resurfaced Sunday, as opposition leaders accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of failing to protect citizens, shortly after a fresh barrage of rockets from Gaza struck southern Israel.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the government to resign, saying Netanyahu had “abandoned” the public amid ongoing hostilities. “Ten rockets are fired at Israel while Netanyahu is on a Danube River cruise,” Lapid said, referencing the prime minister’s visit abroad.

Former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Benny Gantz also criticized the government, warning that “Israel deserves leadership focused on defeating our enemies, not on internal chaos.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich defended the coalition’s hardline approach, insisting the renewed rocket attacks reinforced the need to “destroy Hamas without delay.”

The political fallout came as sirens sounded across Ashdod, Ashkelon, Yavne, and areas south of Tel Aviv. The Israeli military said around 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward the Lachish region. Most were intercepted, but some caused injuries and damage, including in Ashkelon, where emergency services reported at least three civilians were wounded.

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, claimed responsibility for the strikes, calling them retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The ongoing war has killed over 50,000 Palestinians and injured more than 115,000, according to Gaza health officials.

Israeli media reported rising public pressure to reach a hostage deal. A Channel 12 poll showed 90% of opposition voters and over half of coalition supporters back an agreement to free remaining captives and end the war. Families of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza expressed growing frustration, warning that renewed fighting puts their loved ones at greater risk.