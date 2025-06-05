Israel recovers two hostage bodies from Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israel’s military announced, on Thursday, it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages from Gaza, nearly two years after their abduction in the October 7 Hamas-led attack.

The remains of Judith Weinstein, 70, and Gad Haggai, 72—residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz—were retrieved overnight in Khan Younis during a joint operation by the Israeli army and Shin Bet. Both were believed killed during the initial attack and taken into Gaza by the Mujahideen Brigades, a Hamas-affiliated group. Their deaths were confirmed by their community in December 2023.

The October 7 assault, which followed years of blockade and military pressure, left about 1,200 dead in Israel and resulted in 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a broad military campaign that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children.

To date, Israel has rescued eight hostages alive and recovered several bodies. Officials estimate that 56 hostages remain in Gaza, with roughly one-third believed to be alive. Meanwhile, Israel holds around 10,400 Palestinians, including 49 women and 440 minors, according to the Palestinian rights group Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

Ceasefire efforts remain stalled. Mediation by the US, Egypt, and Qatar collapsed after a March agreement unraveled. Hamas continues to demand a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected those terms, vowing to press on until all hostages are freed and Hamas is dismantled or expelled. He has also pushed for long-term Israeli control over Gaza and endorsed “voluntary emigration”—a stance widely condemned by Palestinian officials and global rights groups.