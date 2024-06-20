Protesters block major roads in Tel Aviv, demand prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

Shafaq News / Hundreds of Israeli protesters, including families of individuals held by Hamas in Gaza, blocked major roads in Tel Aviv on Thursday, demanding a prisoner exchange deal with the group.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the demonstrators shut down the Ayalon Highway, a primary thoroughfare in Tel Aviv, as they called on the Israeli government to negotiate a swap agreement to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations in Gaza have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. It led to the deaths of 37,945 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

This figure represents those who have reached hospitals, while more than 7,000 people remain missing under the rubble caused by continuous airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.