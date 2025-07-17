Netanyahu: Syrian regime crossed two red lines

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Thursday that the ceasefire in Syria’s Suwayda province and the withdrawal of Syrian General Security forces were direct results of “strong Israeli operations.”

In a televised speech, Netanyahu stated that Israel has adopted a clear policy on Syria, maintaining a demilitarized zone from the Golan Heights to Jabal al-Druze, the mountainous area in southern Syria predominantly inhabited by Druze communities. He accused the Syrian regime of violating two “red lines”, the demilitarized status of the area and the alleged targeting of Druze civilians.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would not allow the Syrian army to advance into southern Damascus or take actions against the Druze population.

His speech came amid social media activists circulating videos reportedly showing an Israeli ground force — consisting of over 15 armored vehicles and military transports — entering southern rural Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Local sources claimed the force reached the town of Qatana, located about 10 kilometers from central Damascus.

Separately, local media outlets reported that another Israeli military unit entered an area west of the town of al-Rafid in Quneitra governorate, further indicating expanded Israeli activity near the Syrian capital.