Syria: Israeli aggression designed to ignite strife, create anarchy

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, the Syrian government condemned Israeli airstrikes on Damascus and Sweida, saying they were intended to create unrest and chaos in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates clarified that the “Israeli aggression targeted government institutions and civilian facilities.”

The ministry confirmed that the strikes resulted in the deaths of several civilians and left dozens injured, including women and children, adding that the attacks caused significant damage to infrastructure and public facilities.

“This blatant aggression,” the statement continued, “is part of a systematic policy pursued by the Israeli entity to fuel tension, create instability, and undermine security across Syria.” The ministry described the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

Syria holds Israel fully responsible for what it called a dangerous escalation and its consequences, affirming that it retains its full legal right to defend its territory and people by all means permitted under international law.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities and take urgent and concrete measures to put an end to repeated Israeli attacks on the territory of a sovereign UN member state.