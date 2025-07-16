Israeli strikes hit presidential palace and military sites in Damascus, Three killed

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of airstrikes on Wednesday targeting government and military sites in Damascus, including the presidential palace and Syria’s Ministry of Defense.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع يواصل ضرب أهداف عسكرية للنظام السوري في دمشق🔴هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل مقر الأركان العامة التابع للنظام السوري في منطقة دمشق.🔴يدير قادة النظام السوري من مقر الأركان العامة في دمشق القتال ويقومون بإرسال قوات النظام إلى منطقة السويداء. 🔴كما تمت مهاجمة… pic.twitter.com/Kw3D6nqt7E — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 16, 2025

According to an official military statement, the attacks were launched “in response to events affecting the Druze community in southern Syria,” particularly the ongoing clashes in Suwayda. The Israeli military described the operation as the beginning of “painful strikes on Syria.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli army confirmed that airstrikes, guided by military intelligence, targeted armored vehicles and combat assets reportedly moving toward the Suwayda region. Additional attacks struck artillery positions, weapons depots, and other military facilities belonging to the Syrian government in the south.

“The Israel Defense Forces continue to monitor developments and activities targeting Druze civilians in southern Syria,” the spokesperson stated.

#عاجل 🔴 تتواصل الضربات ضد أهداف عسكرية تابعة للنظام السوري في منطقة جنوب سوريا🔴أغارت طائرات سلاح الجو بتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات بشن غارات ضد اهداف عسكرية للنظام السوري في منطقة جنوب سوريا. خلال الساعات الماضية تم استهداف بعض الاليات المدرعة والمسلحة بالرشاشات… pic.twitter.com/G0qeZjhHRL — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 16, 2025

The Syrian Civil Defense Directorate confirmed that the strikes struck residential neighborhoods in central Damascus, causing large-scale destruction and fires. “The airstrikes were simultaneous and inflicted significant damage on apartment buildings.”

Civil Defense Director Hassan al-Hassan told Shafaq News, “Our teams are still on the ground extinguishing fires and conducting a full field sweep to check for more victims or people trapped under the rubble.”

The Syrian Ministry of Health recorded three dead and 34 wounded in the Israeli attacks.

المكتب الإعلامي في وزارة الصحة:ارتفاع حصيلة عدوان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على العاصمة دمشق إلى 3 شهداء و34 إصابة.#الجمهورية_العربية_السورية #وزارة_الصحة#تصريح — وزارة الصحة السورية (@SyMOfH) July 16, 2025

In a statement issued shortly after the attack, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli strikes “in the strongest terms,” calling them a “cowardly act of aggression.

“The Israeli assault is part of a deliberate policy aimed at igniting tension and chaos and undermining security and stability in Syria,” the statement read, describing the strikes as a “flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.”

The Syrian government held Israel fully responsible for the escalation and its consequences, affirming its right to defend its land and people “by all means permitted under international law.”

بيان حول استهداف إسرائيل مؤسسات الدولة والاعتداء على سيادة سوريا pic.twitter.com/WkdaJxYuoy — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) July 16, 2025

Damascus also called on the international community—particularly the UN Security Council—to take urgent and concrete measures to stop Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty.