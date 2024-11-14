Israeli airstrikes on Damascus leave 15 dead, including women and children

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, 15 were killed and 16 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Syrian capital, Damascus.

“At about 15:20 p.m. on Thursday, Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of residential buildings in Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus and Qudsaya area in Damascus countryside, resulting in the martyrdom of 15 people and the injury of 16 others, including women and children,” state-run agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

“The source added that the aggression caused significant material damage to private property and the targeted and neighboring buildings.”

Even though it has not claimed responsibility, Israel has intensified its air raids on Iranian-backed positions in Syria, particularly since the Gaza war erupted on October 7.

Earlier today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced that since the beginning of 2024, “there have been 149 instances in which Israel targeted Syrian territories, including 123 airstrikes and 26 ground attacks. These strikes have led to the damage or destruction of approximately 267 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.”

According to SOHR, the strikes resulted in the deaths of 288 military personnel and injured 245 others. The casualties included 25 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), 55 from Hezbollah, 28 Iraqi nationals, 85 Syrian members of Iranian-affiliated groups, 25 non-Syrian members of Iranian-affiliated factions, and 62 members of the Syrian regime forces.

“Since the start of the current year, Israeli airstrikes have killed 55 civilians, including nine children and 14 women, and injured approximately 58 others. Among the deceased were Iranian-affiliated businessman Bara'a Qaterji and his cousin.”

The strikes were distributed as follows: 55 in Damascus and its countryside, 17 in Daraa, 48 in Homs, 16 in Quneitra, three in Tartus, five in Deir Ezzor, three in Aleppo, four in Hama, two in Latakia, three in Suwayda, and one in Idlib, as per SOHR.