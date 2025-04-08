Gaza: 212 journalists killed amid the Israeli war

Shafaq News/ The death toll of journalists in Gaza has reached 212, the Strip’s Government Media Office reported on Tuesday.

The increase in casualties follows an Israeli airstrike that targeted a journalists' tent near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, killing journalists Helmi Al-Faqawi and Ahmad Mansour, a correspondent for Palestine Today news agency.

The media office condemned the deliberate targeting of Palestinian journalists, calling for urgent action from the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all international media and human rights organizations to condemn these crimes and stop the systematic killings of journalists in Gaza.

The statement also held Israel, the US administration, and its supporting countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, fully responsible for the continuing crimes against Palestinian journalists, labeling them as war crimes and acts of genocide.

Urging the international community and organizations concerned with press freedom to uphold their legal and ethical responsibilities, the media office called on them to take immediate action to hold Israel accountable and to pursue legal action against Israel in international courts for its crimes against journalists.