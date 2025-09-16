Gaza media in ruins: Hundreds of journalists killed

Shafaq News – Gaza

Gaza’s media community is facing unprecedented devastation, the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate announced on Tuesday, with over 250 journalists killed and 90 media institutions destroyed since the war began.

Gaza’s government confirmed the casualty figure on September 15 after three more deaths, accusing Israel of carrying out a “deliberate assassination” campaign against the press.

Deputy Syndicate Head Tahseen al-Astal told Shafaq News that Israeli strikes have not only leveled news offices—Arab, foreign, and local—but also demolished most journalists’ homes, forcing them into displacement camps and making it “nearly impossible” to keep reporting.

He urged the international community and the International Federation of Journalists to step in with urgent humanitarian and logistical support, from shelter and electricity to basic press equipment.

At an earlier event in Paris, Syndicate Chief Nasser Abu Bakr called the killings “the largest massacre of journalists in history,” while UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression Irene Khan charged Israel with killing reporters intentionally to “cover up atrocities.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry meanwhile said the overall toll from Israel’s war has climbed to 64,964 dead and 165,312 wounded.