US contractors in Gaza accused of pursuing journalist before his killing

Middle East Eye has revealed that American security contractors in Gaza interrogated a source connected to its journalist, Mohamed Salama, shortly before he was killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital.

Salama, his colleague Ahmed Abu Aziz, and three other journalists died in the twin attacks on Monday, which killed 20 Palestinians, including medics and first responders.

According to the report, a source for one of Salama’s investigations was briefly detained at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution centre. They alleged that US guards at the site questioned them about the identity of the journalist behind the story. Salama, who worked anonymously for safety reasons, reportedly told colleagues at the time: “We journalists are never safe in Gaza.”

Middle East Eye sought comment from Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, two US firms operating at the aid hubs, as well as the GHF and Israeli military. The contractors had not responded by publication. The GHF denied the allegation, calling it “absurd and completely false.”

The killing of the journalists, broadcast live, has drawn mounting international condemnation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “tragic mishap,” while military officials told Israeli media outlets that the strike was deliberate, claiming it targeted Hamas operatives “disguised as journalists.”

Israel has killed 246 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since October 2023. Overall, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed during the ongoing war, according to Palestinian health authorities.

