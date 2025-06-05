Israel killed 23 Palestinians, including journalists and children

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes on multiple areas of the Gaza Strip early Thursday resulted in the deaths of at least 23 Palestinians, including children and journalists.

WAFA News Agency reported that among the fatalities were at least four journalists: Ismail Baddah, Suleiman al-Hajjaj, Ahmad Qalajah, and Samir al-Rifai. Another journalist, Imad Daloul, sustained critical injuries.

The journalists were struck by an Israeli drone while covering developments in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Arab (al-Mamadani) Hospital.

استشهاد 3 صحفيين وإصابة آخرين بجروح خطيرة بقصفٍ على المستشفى المعمدانيhttps://t.co/jv9rOzyArc — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 5, 2025

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the incident, describing it as a deliberate attack on media personnel and calling it a violation of international humanitarian law. The organization referred to the strike as a “massacre” targeting journalists operating in a clearly marked civilian medical zone.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, the ongoing hostilities that started on October 7, 2023, have resulted in more than 180,000 Palestinian casualties—dead and wounded—many of whom are women and children. Thousands remain missing under the rubble, while widespread displacement and acute food shortages have led to additional civilian deaths, particularly among children.

Israeli authorities have not commented on the incident.