France, Germany condemn Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

Shafaq News – Paris / Berlin

On Monday, France and Germany condemned an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, urging an independent investigation.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron described the Israeli strike as “unacceptable,” calling Israel to respect international law.

Je viens de m’entretenir avec l’Émir du Qatar.Nous avons échangé sur la situation dramatique à Gaza. La réduction d’une population à la famine est un crime qui doit cesser immédiatement. Ce matin, de nouvelles frappes israéliennes sur un hôpital à Gaza ont causé la mort de… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 25, 2025

Germany’s Foreign Ministry, also posting on X, expressed “shock and horror” over the deaths of journalists, emergency responders, and civilians in the attack.

“This attack must be investigated,” the ministry added, urging Israel to “allow independent foreign media immediate access to Gaza.”

We are shocked by the killing of several journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in #Gaza. This attack must be investigated. 1/2 — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 25, 2025

The Nasser Medical Complex, located in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, was hit in an Israeli strike that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from Reuters, The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera, and other outlets.

The attack raises the death toll of media workers since the war began to 245.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign has also killed 62,686 Palestinians and injured 157,951, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.