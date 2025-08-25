France, Germany condemn Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

France, Germany condemn Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital
2025-08-25T18:35:52+00:00

Shafaq News – Paris / Berlin

On Monday, France and Germany condemned an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, urging an independent investigation.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron described the Israeli strike as “unacceptable,” calling Israel to respect international law.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry, also posting on X, expressed “shock and horror” over the deaths of journalists, emergency responders, and civilians in the attack.

“This attack must be investigated,” the ministry added, urging Israel to “allow independent foreign media immediate access to Gaza.”

The Nasser Medical Complex, located in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, was hit in an Israeli strike that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from Reuters, The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera, and other outlets.

The attack raises the death toll of media workers since the war began to 245.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign has also killed 62,686 Palestinians and injured 157,951, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon