Israeli strikes expand to Daraa, hit Syrian army convoy

Shafaq News – Daraa

Israeli airstrikes extended beyond Damascus to the southern city of Daraa, targeting a Syrian army convoy and military installations, local sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The strikes reportedly hit a site near the governor’s palace in Daraa and struck a military convoy heading from the city toward Suwayda, as well as the headquarters of the Syrian Army’s 132nd Brigade.

#SOHR camera: Israeli airstrikes target positions near the governor palace, military security branch and the civil registry office in Daraa cityhttps://t.co/Dud3S0S60h pic.twitter.com/fqPTcEFoF4 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 16, 2025

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes launched a major wave of strikes on Damascus, targeting the presidential palace and the Ministry of Defense. Syria’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that the total number of injuries from the strikes in the capital has risen to 18.