Israeli strikes expand to Daraa, hit Syrian army convoy

2025-07-16T14:32:27+00:00

Shafaq News – Daraa

Israeli airstrikes extended beyond Damascus to the southern city of Daraa, targeting a Syrian army convoy and military installations, local sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The strikes reportedly hit a site near the governor’s palace in Daraa and struck a military convoy heading from the city toward Suwayda, as well as the headquarters of the Syrian Army’s 132nd Brigade.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes launched a major wave of strikes on Damascus, targeting the presidential palace and the Ministry of Defense. Syria’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that the total number of injuries from the strikes in the capital has risen to 18.

