Syria calls for UN action against Israeli airstrikes on Daraa

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israeli airstrikes on Daraa province, urging international intervention to halt what it described as “illegal actions.”

Israel launched more than 30 airstrikes on Monday, targeting the city of Daraa and its northern countryside. The strikes killed three people, including a Syrian army soldier, and wounded 22 others, including children and a woman, according to Syrian authorities.

In a statement, the ministry deemed the attack as a “part of an ongoing Israeli campaign against the Syrian people and the country’s stability, ” warning that Israel’s continued attacks on Syria “not only violate international law but also pose a direct threat to regional and global security.”

It urged the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and other international bodies to “act immediately to put an end to these illegal actions and enforce the 1974 disengagement agreement.”

The 1974 Disengagement Agreement, signed between Israel and Syria, established a ceasefire and created a UN-monitored buffer zone. In recent months, Israel has intensified military operations in Syria, citing security concerns, further escalating tensions in the region.