Israel frees father and son after raid in Syria’s Daraa

Israel frees father and son after raid in Syria’s Daraa
2025-09-11T12:15:10+00:00

Shafaq News – Daraa

Israeli forces released a man and his son on Thursday after detaining them overnight during a raid in Abidin, a village in western Daraa, Syrian state-run television reported.

Local outlets had noted that troops searched several homes during the operation, but the army has not issued any comment.

Israel frequently carries out raids and airstrikes in southern Syria, particularly in Daraa and Quneitra, describing them as measures to counter threats from Syrian forces and allied groups.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon