Israeli warplanes, ground forces maneuver in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Intensive Israeli aerial activity over Damascus, as well as the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra, local Syrian sources reported on Monday.

The sources told Shafaq News that Israeli reconnaissance and fighter aircraft conducted extensive flights over these areas.

No official information has yet been released regarding the nature or objectives of the flights.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an Israeli force carried out a limited incursion into central Quneitra countryside, where a patrol of three military vehicles entered the sector in conjunction with warplane activity.

Earlier, sources told Shafaq News that Israeli forces deployed ten military vehicles in the Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria. A checkpoint was set up along a main road.

The area often witnesses Israeli military movements inside or near the demilitarized zone established under the 1974 disengagement agreement.