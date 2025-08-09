Israeli forces advance in Syria’s Al-Quneitra, set up checkpoint

Shafaq News – Al-Quneitra

On Saturday, Israeli forces deployed ten military vehicles in the Al-Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria, sources told Shafaq News.

The sources said that the convoy moved from Tel Ahmar base toward the road linking Bariqah and Kodnah towns, advancing through Ruwayhinah toward the nearby village of Rasm al-Halabi, near the disengagement line with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. A checkpoint was positioned along a main road in the area.

The area frequently witnesses Israeli military movements inside or adjacent to the demilitarized strip established under the 1974 disengagement agreement. Tel Ahmar base, from which the convoy departed, is one of Israel’s main military positions in the Golan, used to monitor activity inside Syrian territory.

Earlier, Israeli announced that an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck a vehicle in southern Syria that was carrying a mounted machine gun.