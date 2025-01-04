Two Israelis arrested after crossing into Syria

Shafaq News/ Two Israelis were arrested after crossing the border into Syria, Israel Broadcating Authority reported on Saturday.

According to the Israeli Army, the individuals, hailing from the northern towns of Tamra and Buq’ata, crossed the border into Syria in a vehicle before being intercepted by Israeli soldiers operating in the area.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to Israeli police for questioning.

In a statement, the police confirmed, “The suspects are currently being interrogated, and based on the findings of the investigation, a decision will be made regarding the continuation of the legal process in their case.”

Israeli authorities also noted that illegal border crossings carry a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison.

Further details regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident have not been disclosed.