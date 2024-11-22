Israel resumes airstrikes on Beirut’s Dahyeh and southern Lebanon; death toll hits 3,583

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli military renewed its airstrikes on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut (Dahyeh) and several villages in southern Lebanon.

Israel launched three airstrikes on Dahyeh, including one on a residential building in the Kafaat area, after airstrikes on Haret Hreik and Hadath, where evacuation orders had been issued.

Notably, many areas are bombed either without evacuation warnings or only shortly before the warning, leaving residents with little time to evacuate.

In southern Lebanon, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for a building in Tyre, as well as for Burj el-Shemali, Maashouq, Al-Taybah, Aadchit El-Qsair, and Deir Siryan.

Artillery and phosphorus shelling targeted the town of Naqoura, while Israeli aircraft bombed the towns of Al-Jumayjimah, Ainatha, Roumine, and Deir al-Zahrani.

Today's attacks follow 12 Israeli airstrikes on Dahyeh on Thursday, with evacuation alerts issued for southern villages including Al-Taybah, Aadchit El-Qsair, Deir Siryan, Burj el-Shemali, and Maashouq.

In the Beqaa Valley, Al-Mayadeen TV reported the disappearance of a child in yesterday’s Israeli attack on the town of Nabha, where more than seven people were killed and over three others wounded.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that Israeli airstrikes on the Baalbek district killed 40 and injured 52 across 10 villages. In the south, shelling on nine villages killed five and wounded 26, while in Nabatiyeh, seven were killed and 24 injured as airstrikes continued across ten villages.

The ministry’s latest update reported that since the start of the Israeli aggression, 3,583 people have been killed, and 15,244 have been injured.