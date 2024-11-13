Ongoing Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s Southern Suburbs amid civilian displacement

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israeli Attacks

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents of several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dayheh,) where Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes on Ghobeiry, Rawdat al-Shahidayn, and the vicinity of Haret Hreik. These attacks follow nine early-morning airstrikes on the Dayheh area.

Videos circulated on social media showed towns in the southern suburbs experiencing civilian displacement following the Israeli airstrikes.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli aircraft also conducted an airstrike on the town of Majdel Zoun.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli assault on Aramoun in Mount Lebanon initially caused six deaths, with body parts recovered for identification, and injured 15 others.

These attacks follow Tuesday’s Israeli airstrikes on the town of Joun, which left over 20 people dead, including women and children.

Hezbollah’s Retaliatory Operations

In response, Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it targeted two gatherings of Israeli forces east of the town of Maroun al-Ras and Sasa settlement with a salvo of rockets.

Hezbollah fighters from the Air Defense Unit intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 and an Israeli Hermes 900 drones over central Lebanon, forcing them to leave Lebanese airspace.

The Israeli military announced that it intercepted four drones launched from Lebanon toward Israel.

Israeli media reported that rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Galilee, triggering sirens in the area.

War Impact

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities a year ago have resulted in the deaths of 3,300 people and injuries to 14,300 others, including women and children.

In turn, Hezbollah recently announced that it has killed over 100 Israeli soldiers and wounded around 1,000 others since the Israeli army launched its ground operation in southern Lebanon on October 1. It further reported that its fighters have destroyed 43 Merkava tanks, eight military bulldozers, two Hummer vehicles, two armored vehicles, and two troop carriers. Additionally, it claimed to have downed four Hermes 450 drones and two Hermes 900 drones.

Hezbollah clarified that these figures exclude losses the Israeli military has incurred at bases, outposts, barracks, settlements, and occupied cities.

The Israeli military, which often tries to conceal the full extent of its losses, announced that 787 soldiers and officers have been killed and 5,331 others injured since the start of its war on Gaza, which has spread to Lebanon, with 779 sustaining severe injuries.