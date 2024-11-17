Israel hits Beirut’s Dahyeh, towns in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli military announced that it had launched new airstrikes on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut (Dahyeh), alleging that several sites belonging to Hezbollah were targeted.

The Israeli army warned residents of buildings in the areas of Hadath, Bourj el-Barajneh, and Chiah in Dahyeh to evacuate. Within a half hour, the Israeli jet fighters hit the targets.

Notably, many areas are bombed either without evacuation warnings or only shortly before the warning, leaving residents with little time to evacuate.

In southern Lebanon, the Israeli army bombarded Ain al-Zarqa, Tayr Harfa, the outskirts of Naqoura, Zebqin, and Qlayleh, as well as Wadi Hamoul.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed 3452 and injured 14664 others, including women and children.