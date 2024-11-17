“Lebanon's cultural heritage under threat”: 300 call on UNESCO to protect sites from Israeli airstrikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, 300 intellectuals, artists, and archaeologists from Lebanon, France, Italy, the US, and the UK sent a letter urging the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to protect Lebanon's heritage from Israeli airstrikes.

Lebanon hosts six UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Roman ruins in Baalbek and Tyre, which have endured significant damage from heavy Israeli airstrikes nearby.

Baalbek Governor Bachir Khodr confirmed that a recent airstrike occurred "approximately 500 to 700 meters away from the citadel, not directly within the site or its perimeter."

Signed by 300 cultural figures and published Sunday, the letter called on UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to “allocate all available resources, including enhanced measures and, if necessary, sanctions, to protect these irreplaceable treasures.”

The signatories reiterated their commitment to protecting Lebanon's cultural heritage, emphasizing that it is under threat due to repeated attacks on UNESCO-listed sites, particularly Baalbek, Tyre, and Anjar.

Moreover, the letter urged "all parties involved in the Middle East conflict—states, non-governmental forces, and international organizations—to act urgently to save Baalbek and its archaeological complex, an integral part of humanity's heritage."

Earlier this month, UNESCO announced an emergency meeting at its Paris headquarters to address the situation of 34 archaeological sites. “In accordance with Article 3.3 of the Rules of Procedure of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, an extraordinary meeting of the Committee is scheduled on 18 November 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at UNESCO Headquarters,” UNESCO stated.

“This extraordinary meeting of the Committee, at the request of Lebanon and with the support of two-thirds of the members of the Committee, will be dedicated to the protection of cultural property in Lebanon,” it added.