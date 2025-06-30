Syria to demand Golan heights withdrawal in any deal with Israel

2025-06-30T05:47:41+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

As discussions around a potential shift in Syria’s leadership continue, Israeli sources have raised doubts about the likelihood of progress in any future negotiations. The Golan Heights — a territory occupied by Israel since 1967 — appears to remain a central obstacle.

According to a report by Ynet, Israeli officials said there is serious doubt whether the new Syrian leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, would agree to any peace deal with Israel that did not include an Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights, conquered in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The officials said the United States was informed about the negotiations, and they were centered on more than security arrangements.

