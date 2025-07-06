Israel hits Syrian sites in Golan

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel’s military announced, on Sunday, destroying several sites belonging to the former Syrian regime in the Golan Heights, which remains internationally recognized as occupied Syrian territory.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that Israeli forces had advanced into Mount Hermon and operated inside Syrian territory, dismantling multiple outposts near the summit. He described them as “forward contact points” that threatened Israeli positions in the Hermon sector, framing the strikes as “preemptive.”

#فيديو قوات لواء الجبال (810) تواصل أنشطتها في منطقة جنوب سوريا وتدمر عدة مواقع أمامية لجيش النظام السوري المخلوع في قمة جبل الشيخ ⭕️تواصل قوات اللواء 810، تحت قيادة الفرقة 210، نشاطها الموجه بالدقة داخل الأراضي السورية.⭕️خلال إحدى النشاطات، قامت قوات كتيبة الاحتياط التابعة… pic.twitter.com/qvnrYp0Vmw — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 6, 2025

This is not Israel’s first incursion into southern Syria this year. In March, troops entered the buffer zone after clashes with militants, and in April, a deeper raid inflicted unspecified casualties near Nawa, according to Syria’s state media, though normalization between the two sides is reportedly on the horizon.