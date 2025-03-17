Israel kills three civilians in Syria’s Daraa

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes hit the southern city of Daraa, killing at least two civilians and injuring 19 others, according to Syria’s state-run news agency, SANA.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attack targeted the headquarters of the 132nd Brigade in Daraa. The strike comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with Israel yet to comment on the operation.

Since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime last December, Israel has conducted several air raids across Syria.

According to the monitor, Israel has carried out 29 attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2025—27 airstrikes and two ground operations—destroying or damaging around 36 targets, including weapons depots, military headquarters, and vehicles.

Israeli forces have also advanced several kilometers into the demilitarized zone along the border and have established positions on Mount Hermon, overlooking Damascus