Israel kills three civilians in Syria’s Daraa
Shafaq
News/ Israeli airstrikes hit the southern city of Daraa, killing at least two
civilians and injuring 19 others, according to Syria’s state-run news agency,
SANA.
The Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attack targeted the
headquarters of the 132nd Brigade in Daraa. The strike comes amid escalating
tensions in the region, with Israel yet to comment on the operation.
Since the
fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime last December, Israel has conducted several
air raids across Syria.
According
to the monitor, Israel has carried out 29 attacks on Syrian territory since the
beginning of 2025—27 airstrikes and two ground operations—destroying or
damaging around 36 targets, including weapons depots, military headquarters,
and vehicles.
Israeli
forces have also advanced several kilometers into the demilitarized zone along
the border and have established positions on Mount Hermon, overlooking
Damascus
#عاجل: الـ ـمـ ـقـ ـاتـ ـلات الـ ـحـ ـربـ ـيـ ـة #الإسرائيلية تـ ـسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدف اللواء 132 في #درعا المحطة وهـ ـرع سيارات الإسعاف إلى المنطقة الـ ـمـ ـسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدفـ ـة pic.twitter.com/M1iDK86q7Y— المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) March 17, 2025