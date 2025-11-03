Israeli forces push into Syria’s Daraa

Shafaq News – Damascus

An Israeli patrol crossed into Syrian territory on Monday, moving toward the Yarmouk Basin area in the western countryside of Daraa, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

#المرصد_السوريوسط تـ ـعـ ـتـ ـيـ ـم إعلامي.. تـ ـوغّـ ـل #إسرائيلي جديد في منطقة #حوض_اليرموك بريف #درعا الغربيhttps://t.co/JBvva5Lj4D — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 3, 2025

The patrol, composed of three military vehicles, reportedly advanced a short distance into the village of Maaraba before returning to the occupied Golan Heights. No clashes or casualties were recorded during the brief incursion.

The Israeli Army has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

The Observatory noted that the event is part of a pattern of recurring Israeli movements inside Syrian territory, particularly across Quneitra and Daraa provinces.

Earlier this month, Shafaq News correspondent reported that Israeli troops conducted searches near the al-Salam Highway in Quneitra province, detaining civilians and seizing motorcycles.

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq