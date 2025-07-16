Israeli strikes hit Syrian presidential palace, defense HQ in Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, targeting high-level government sites including the presidential palace and the Ministry of Defense, in what Israeli officials described as the start of a “painful” military campaign.

A massive explosion was reported near the Syrian Defense Ministry, with Reuters citing casualties from the attack, though the exact number of dead and wounded remains unconfirmed.

In an official statement, Israel’s Ministry of Defense declared, “The painful attacks on Syria have begun,” as Channel 12 reported that “various army units are now attacking Syria.”

This is a breaking story...