Druze leader urges escalated Israeli strikes on Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, described Syria’s transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa as “a murderer no different from Hamas or ISIS,” urging the Israeli government to intensify airstrikes against Syrian military positions in Suwayda.

Speaking to Yedioth Ahronoth, Tarif confirmed ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz concerning the recent escalation, calling for expanded military operations.

These comments followed an appeal by the Druze spiritual leadership for international intervention to halt the violence in southern Syria.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the leadership appealed to “the free world and all influential powers,” naming US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

“Save Suwayda,” the statement emphasized, noting that although the Druze had never seen themselves as adversaries of other communities, they could no longer live under a regime that rules solely through force.

The statement described the appeal as “humanitarian and ethical,” distancing it from political motives.

Heavy clashes continue in Suwayda between Syrian government forces, supported by tribal and Bedouin fighters, and local Druze militants, with control of frontlines remaining uncertain.

Syrian troops have intensified artillery and rocket strikes on residential neighborhoods, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread damage. Residents describe the city as a “ghost town” amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 248 fatalities since the fighting began, including civilians and combatants. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian army positions in rural Suwayda and near Thaala airbase, hitting military convoys during their withdrawal.

A subsequent strike hit a Ministry of Defense facility in Damascus, with casualties reported among government forces.