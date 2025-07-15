Israeli jets hit Syrian convoys near Suwayda

Shafaq News - Suwayda

On Tuesday, the Israeli army launched airstrikes targeting military convoys and vehicles belonging to Syrian government forces near the southern province of Suwayda.

In a post on X, the army said the strikes followed the detection of Syrian regime movements in the area, affirming that it is “monitoring developments while remaining prepared for various scenarios.”

The military did not specify whether the strikes caused casualties or material damage on the ground. Syrian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.

⭕️Following the directive of the political echelon, a short while ago, the IDF began striking military vehicles belonging to Syrian regime forces in the area of As Suwayda in southern Syria. This follows yesterday evening’s identification of Syrian regime convoys, including… pic.twitter.com/hVWY5YXfa2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 15, 2025

Earlier, members of the Druze community in Israel’s Galilee region staged protests, burning tires in solidarity with their kin across the border, according to Israeli media reports.

Suwayda, a predominantly Druze region in southern Syria, has seen rising tensions in recent days following deadly clashes between local Druze groups and Bedouin tribes, prompting concerns about further escalation in the area.

While some Druze leaders in Syria have expressed resistance to foreign intervention and emphasized their autonomy, Israel has consistently declared its intent to “prevent harm to Druze populations” and to demilitarize sensitive border areas.