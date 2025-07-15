Death toll in Suwayda clashes surpasses 200

Shafaq News – Suwayda

The death toll from ongoing violence in Syria’s southern province of Suwayda has surged to 203, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday, as clashes reignited just hours after a ceasefire was declared.

Fighting erupted between Druze factions, Bedouin gunmen, and Syrian government forces over the past 48 hours, marking one of the deadliest escalations in the province in years.

According to SOHR, the fatalities include 92 members of the Druze community—among them 21 civilians who were reportedly executed by forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior. The Observatory also documented the deaths of 93 government personnel and 18 Bedouin fighters.

Despite an announced truce, hostilities resumed in several parts of the province.

The renewed fighting coincided with a series of Israeli airstrikes on Suwayda and its outskirts. According to Israeli statements, the strikes were aimed at neutralizing perceived threats near its northern border and to “ensure the safety of the Druze population.”