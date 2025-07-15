Suwayda clashes ignite Druze responses, international concerns

Shafaq News - Suwayda/Golan/ Beirut/Washington

On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that several Druze residents of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights crossed the border fence into Syria, stating that Israeli forces are working to return them to their village.

The border crossing appeared to be an act of solidarity with residents of Suwayda, a city in southern Syria that has recently experienced deadly clashes between local armed groups and government security forces, resulting in dozens of casualties.

The Israeli military released footage it claims shows airstrikes targeting Syrian military vehicles in the area.

#عاجل 🔴 فيديو من الغارات التي شنها سلاح الجو اليوم والتي استهدفت آليات عسكرية تابعة للنظام السوري في منطقة #السويداء جنوب سوريا. 🔴يواصل جيش الدفاع مراقبة ومتابعة التطورات ويبقى في حالة تأهب دفاعيًا وللتعامل مع السيناريوهات المختلفة. pic.twitter.com/W2iqjNqFbR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 15, 2025

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned what it referred to as “Israeli aggression,” claiming the strikes led to the deaths of military personnel, security officers, and civilians. It called on the United Nations, the Security Council, and the broader international community to denounce the attack and reaffirmed Syria’s “legitimate right to defend its territory through all means permitted under international law.”

In Lebanon, members of the Druze community organized demonstrations. Prominent Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jounblat urged a political resolution to the conflict, disarmament through coordination with the state, and reconciliation with local Bedouin groups.

He warned against “Israeli incitement and efforts to provoke division,” noting he was informed of an agreement involving the withdrawal of Syrian army forces and the transfer of control at key access points to internal security units.

Another leading Druze figure in Lebanon, Talal Arslan, head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, described the conflict as a confrontation with “gangs and terrorism, not a state.” In an interview with Al Mayadeen TV, he called the events “a barbaric assault,” drawing comparisons to previous violence along Syria’s coastline.

Meanwhile, US Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said Washington remains engaged with all parties in pursuit of de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.

He described the fighting in southern Syria as concerning and emphasized the importance of a solution that accounts for the positions of the Druze, tribal communities, the Syrian government, and Israel.

We are actively involved with all constituencies in Syria to navigate towards calm and continued productive integration discussions. The recent skirmishes in Suwayda are worrisome on all sides, and we are attempting to come to a peaceful, inclusive outcome for Druze, Bedouin… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) July 15, 2025

Iran and Saudi Arabia condemned recent Israeli military strikes on Syrian territory, calling for support of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.