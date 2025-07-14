Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian tanks as clashes escalate in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

At least 89 people were killed on Monday in clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin gunmen in Syria’s Suwayda province, as Israeli warplanes struck Syrian military tanks near the province’s western border.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the casualties include 46 Druze fighters, four Druze civilians, 18 Bedouin combatants, 14 members of the Syrian security forces, and seven unidentified individuals in military uniform.

The fighting, now in its second day, is concentrated in the villages of Kanaker, Thaala, and al-Mazraa. Local Druze groups are engaged against attackers from Bedouin tribes supported by forces from Syria’s Defense and Interior Ministries.

Amid the battles, the Israeli army announced it had targeted several Syrian tanks near the village of Samee’, claiming they crossed into a restricted zone near the Golan Heights.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع هاجم قبل قليل عدة دبابات في منطقة قرية سميع (منطقة #السويداء) في جنوب #سوريا. يتبع — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 14, 2025

Israeli media reported that the tanks were moving toward conflict zones, suggesting that the operation aimed to block Syrian government reinforcements.

Combat has also spread to al-Maqous, al-Tira, and al-Soura al-Kabira, where reports indicate the use of live ammunition, mortars, and heavy weaponry. Bedouin gunmen have reportedly set up checkpoints and detained Druze civilians, prompting residents to flee under the threat of shelling.

The violence began after a reported robbery targeting a merchant on the Damascus highway escalated into kidnappings and armed confrontations.

Israel, which frequently targets southern Syria, has previously warned the Syrian government against violating its border lines. Recent reports suggest Israel has provided medical assistance to some Druze fighters and engaged in informal communication with local religious leaders.