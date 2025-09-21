Netanyahu confirms progress in Syria talks

Shafaq News – Middle East

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel has made progress in discussions with Syria that could eventually lead to agreements with Damascus and Beirut.

“Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, including the potential for peace with our northern neighbors,” Netanyahu told his cabinet. “We are in contact with the Syrians, and there has been certain progress, but this remains a vision for the future.”

Israeli media reported today that Netanyahu plans to hold a critical meeting with ministers and security chiefs to review a proposed security arrangement with Syria. Channel 12 noted that Damascus is seeking to halt Israeli airstrikes and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces that advanced into southern Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Sheibani met in London with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack to review an Israeli-drafted security framework. Israeli officials, speaking to Axios, underlined US efforts to bridge differences between Damascus and Tel Aviv, though no final agreement has been reached.

Syrian transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa had indicated that US-mediated talks are nearing a potential accord. He further described the arrangement as similar to the 1974 disengagement agreement but emphasized it would not lead to normalization with Israel.