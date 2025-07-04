Syria puts disengagement deal back on table after US call

Shafaq News – Damascus/Washington

Syria is willing to revive the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al‑Shibani stated on Friday.

During a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, al‑Shibani added that Damascus was ready to “cooperate with the United States to return to the agreement,” which established a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Rubio, meanwhile, reiterated support for sanctions on “malign actors” while signaling openness to reviewing Syria-linked terrorism designations.

The disengagement agreement has been largely voided since Israeli forces expanded operations in the buffer zone following the collapse of al-Assad's regime in Damascus.

The two sides further announced the formation of a joint Syrian-American committee to follow up on the chemical weapons file, confirming broad agreement on the need to address the issue.

Notably, multiple outlets have reported that transitional President Ahmad al‑Sharaa is preparing for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, after US Envoy Thomas Barrack described potential Syria-Israel dialogue as “meaningful” and necessary to prevent further regional escalation.