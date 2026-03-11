Iranian warns of new strait closure if US escalates

Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian military official warned on Wednesday that Tehran could move to close another strategic maritime passage similar to the Strait of Hormuz if the United States makes a “strategic mistake” in the region.

Speaking anonymously, the official said any “American miscalculation” would further complicate the regional situation and that Iran has phased military plans ready to respond.

“The region could soon enter a broader regional war, and we still have many cards to play,” the official said, according to remarks carried by Al Jazeera.