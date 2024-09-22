Kurdistan’s President visits Erbil Governorate, holds meetings with local officials

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the Erbil governorate building on Sunday, where he met with local officials.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, President Barzani held discussions with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Erbil District Mayor Nabaz Abdulhamid, and several other administrative officials.

This visit follows Barzani’s recent trip to the independent Zakho administration, where he met with local leaders to review the region’s situation and explore ways to improve public services.