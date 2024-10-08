President Nechirvan Barzani attends German Unity Day celebration in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani participated in a celebration organized by the German Consulate General in Erbil, marking the anniversary of German Unity Day.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency mentioned that the event was attended by several high-ranking government officials, party leaders, diplomats, and other guests. “In addition to extending congratulations on the occasion, President Barzani expressed his gratitude for Germany's cooperation and support for the Kurdistan Region,” as per the statement:

For his part, the German Consul General expressed his appreciation for President Barzani’s participation in the event, reaffirming Germany's support, relations, and friendship with the Kurdistan Region.

This event is celebrated annually on October 3rd to commemorate German reunification.