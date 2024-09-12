Iranian president’s Kurdistan visit signals new phase in bilateral relations despite regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Thursday was described as “significant and full of messages” by a senior Kurdistan official, as the two sides aim to strengthen ties amid rising regional tensions.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Khairi Bozani, an adviser to the Kurdistan Region's Presidency, emphasized the importance of the visit, given the rapidly evolving situation in the region, including Iran’s conflict with the United States and ongoing wars in Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon.

"Iran seeks to use this visit to bolster security stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially amid fears of potential threats posed by the presence of U.S. forces," Bozani said. "Additionally, the discussions are expected to focus on security issues, including the presence of Kurdish opposition parties, and to strengthen bilateral relations in fields like the economy, tourism, and culture."

The visit comes at a critical time for both Iran and the Kurdistan Region, with shared concerns over security and political stability dominating the agenda. Bozani highlighted key issues likely to be addressed during the visit, such as Iran's apprehensions about security threats stemming from the U.S. military presence and the activities of Kurdish opposition groups operating from the Region.

"The political stability of the Kurdistan Region itself will also be a major topic, including the need to resolve disputes between Kurdish political parties and issues related to the Kurdistan Parliament elections," Bozani said. He also noted the importance of continued economic cooperation. “Trade relations have seen positive growth, with Iranian exports increasing by 16% last year.”

Bozani added that the agenda includes talks on tourism, culture, science, and social issues, all of which have been identified as key areas for future collaboration.

Strengthening ties in a new phase

Bozani expressed optimism that the visit could mark the beginning of a new phase in the relationship between Tehran and Erbil. “Yes, it is expected that Pezeshkian's visit will usher in a new era in relations between Iran and Kurdistan,” he said. "The importance of this visit lies in its potential to develop cooperation in a variety of fields, including economy, tourism, culture, and politics, in addition to addressing critical security issues."

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian President Pezeshkian arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, after a stop in Baghdad, where he met with senior Iraqi officials. Pezeshkian was welcomed by Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, as well as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Regional Presidency said that the Iranian president held meetings with President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Kurdistan Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and senior officials from both sides.

President Nechirvan Barzani described Pezeshkian's visit, his first to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as "a strong message of friendship between the two nations."

The visit is viewed as an opportunity to explore ways to enhance security cooperation, particularly as Iran continues to grapple with various regional conflicts. For Iran, maintaining stability in neighboring Iraq, and by extension, the Kurdistan Region, is crucial as it seeks to minimize threats posed by the U.S. presence in the area.

Security and economic collaboration

Bozani underscored that one of Iran's primary concerns is ensuring security along its borders and mitigating the influence of Kurdish opposition groups, many of which operate from the Kurdistan Region.

"Iran is very concerned about the security situation, especially with U.S. forces present in the region," Bozani said. "This visit is an opportunity for Iran to reinforce its interests, particularly in light of its ongoing confrontations with the U.S. in other areas."

On the economic aspect, both sides are eager to deepen their cooperation. Trade between the Kurdistan Region and Iran has flourished in recent years, and officials from both sides are expected to discuss ways to further expand economic ties. Bozani pointed to the significant increase in Iranian exports to the Kurdistan Region as an indicator of the growing economic relationship.

President Nechirvan Barzani hailed the first visit by an Iranian president to the region, describing it as a "historic day".

During a meeting with Pezeshkian attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the President Nechirvan Barzani pointed to "Kurdistan's desire to develop relations and expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas".

"The Kurdistan region will never pose a threat to Iran and neighbouring countries," a statement from Barzani's office said, adding that Arbil "respects the security deal signed between Iraq and Iran".

Tehran carried out repeated strikes on rebel groups in Kurdistan in 2022, before Iraq signed a security agreement with Iran the following year. Baghdad committed to disarm the groups and relocate them from border areas to camps.

"We have succeeded... in regulating the security situation in the border areas," Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani said on Wednesday, reiterating Iraq's refusal to allow any acts of aggression to be launched against Iran from its territory.

Iran had accused the rebel groups of smuggling weapons from Iraq to carry out attacks on its security forces.

It also accused Kurdish opposition movements of fuelling protests that shook Iran after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd arrested by the morality police.

The Iranian president left the Kurdistan region in the afternoon, landing in the Shiite holy city of Najaf.

He is scheduled to visit Shiite shrines in both Najaf and nearby Karbala.