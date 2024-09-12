Leader Barzani welcomes Iranian President Pezeshkian in Erbil to strengthen bilateral relations

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who arrived in Erbil this morning.

“The two leaders held a meeting in Erbil to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss issues of mutual interest,” Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Earlier today, Pezeshkian was welcomed with an official ceremony at Erbil International Airport by President Nechirvan Barzani and several Kurdish officials before meeting with Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss security, economic, and political topics.

His visit to Erbil follows discussions in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid and other federal officials.