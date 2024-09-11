Iranian President Pezeshkian to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, carrying “important messages”

Shafaq News / Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Thursday, before proceeding to Al-Sulaymaniyah to meet with officials from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as reported by the Iranian Consul in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Mohammad Mahmoudian.

At a press conference, Mahmoudian explained, “President Pezeshkian, who arrived in Baghdad today at the head of a high-level delegation, met with senior Iraqi officials.”

“The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and neighboring countries, especially the KRI.”

The Iranian Consul noted, "After the delegation's meetings with Iraqi officials and the signing of several memorandums of understanding, they will head to the Kurdistan Region, where President Pezeshkian will meet with top Regional officials."

“Pezeshkian will begin his visit to Erbil on Thursday morning before moving to Al-Sulaymaniyah in the afternoon to hold meetings with PUK President Bafel Jalal Talabani and other government and party officials.”

In this context, the Consul described the KRI as “comprising two main centers, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil,” stating that “the President's visit to both cities aims to strengthen historical, cultural, and economic ties between the two sides.”

He concluded, “The President's visit carries important messages for all concerned parties,” emphasizing, "Gaps and differences do not affect our relations and friendship." As stated by the President, "Relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region are good; we seek to further enhance them."

Pezeshkian is heading to the Iranian embassy to attend two meetings: one with Iranian traders and another with the Iranian community residing in Iraq. In the evening, he will be a guest at a dinner hosted by the State Administration Coalition, which includes most of the political blocs represented in the Iraqi Parliament.

On Thursday, Pezeshkian will travel to Najaf, Karbala, and then Basra in southern Iraq before heading to Erbil.

Earlier today, the Iranian President met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Acting Speaker of the Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan.

Notably, Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday, marking his first foreign visit since becoming President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to an official invitation from Prime Minister Al-Sudani.