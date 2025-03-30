Eid al-Fitr in Kurdistan: Calls for remembrance and unity

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, thousands of worshippers attended Eid al-Fitr prayers at mosques in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the prayers were held throughout the city, with participants from various ethnic backgrounds.

On Saturday, Masoud Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani extended their Eid greetings. Leader Masoud Barzani paid a special tribute to the families of Peshmerga martyrs, while President Nechirvan Barzani called for greater unity and cooperation across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.