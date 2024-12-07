Leader Barzani and Al-Khanjar discuss key issues in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Iraqi politician Khamis al-Khanjar held discussions on three significant political and regional issues.

The meeting took place at Barzani's Saladin residence in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

“During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the political situation in Iraq, the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, and the latest developments and changes in the region.”