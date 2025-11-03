Leader Barzani, ex-US envoy discuss Iraq's political process

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani discussed political developments in Iraq and the wider region with former US Ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the meeting with Khalilzad, who held the position from 2005 to 2007, also touched on Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and internal developments in the Kurdistan Region.

The visit comes as Iraq prepares for its November 11 parliamentary elections. With more than 21.4 million Iraqis eligible to vote, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, voters will elect 329 lawmakers to the Council of Representatives, 46 of whom are allocated to the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Mass candidacy, minimal reform, and crisis of democracy