Leader Barzani with US Envoy: Kurdistan oil exports resumption on table

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani met on Wednesday with Stephen Fagan, acting US Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss the resumption of Kurdistan Region’s oil exports and support for US companies operating in the Region.

According to a statement from Barzani’s media office, the meeting also covered preparations for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, broader ties with Washington, progress in reforming the Peshmerga Ministry, and efforts to form a new Kurdish government. Regional developments, including the situation in Syria, were also discussed.

On relations with Baghdad, the statement pointed to the unresolved issue of Kurdistan’s salaries and financial entitlements, stressing that “citizens’ wages should not be caught up in political disputes.”